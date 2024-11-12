BC Ferries cancels Tuesday sailings due to weather

BC Ferries has cancelled sailings on multiple routes Tuesday, as the region prepares for another powerful storm.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a series of wind and rainfall warnings for Tuesday, with up to 90 millimetres of rain predicted for Metro Vancouver, and strong winds of up to 110 km/h forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Sunshine Coast.

To “ensure the safety of customers and crew” BC Ferries has cancelled a number of afternoon sailings between the Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf islands, starting in the afternoon.

The cancelled sailings are as follows:

Between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

7 p.m and 9 p.m. from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

The final scheduled departure from both Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay will be the 5 p.m. sailing.

Between Tsawwassen and Duke Point

8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

The final scheduled departure from both Tsawwassen and Duke Point will be the 5:45 pm sailing.

Between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands

3:35 p.m. departing Long Harbour

4:25 p.m. departing Otter Bay

5:15 p.m. departing Village Bay

5:55 p.m. departing Sturdies Bay

7:30 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

8:35 p.m. departing Sturdies Bay

9:15 p.m. departing Village Bay

9:55 p.m. departing Otter Bay

Between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

8 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

8:50 p.m. departing Otter Bay

9:22 p.m. departing Village Bay

10:05 p.m. departing Lyall Harbour

Between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

8:45 p.m. departing Departure Bay

10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

The final scheduled departures will be the 5:55 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay, and the 6:35 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay.