B.C. seniors advocate launches ageism survey

B.C.'s seniors advocate is asking the public to weigh in on ageism in the province through a new online survey.

The short survey begins with an explanation of what ageism is, then asks respondents whether they believe it's an issue in the province, and whether they've experienced it personally. Those who have are invited to share their experiences.

"Seniors have told us they’re struggling with the cost-of-living, affordable housing, accessing health care, aging in place and other issues that arise as they grow older," said B.C. seniors advocate Dan Levitt in a news release announcing the survey Tuesday.

"I'm interested in learning more about the extent to which ageism may be a factor in some of these challenges. The information we receive will help guide our office’s next steps and future work in this area."

The survey will remain open on the Office of the Seniors Advocate website through Dec. 13, and paper copies are also available by request, according to the office.

“Seniors are the backbone of our communities and undertake immense amounts of volunteering, caring for grandchildren and others, and make significant contributions in the lives of others every day," said Leavitt.

"However, ageism frames growing older as a state of decline, frailty or dependency, rather than one that celebrates experience, knowledge and continued potential. Ageism can impact an older person’s self-worth, independence, safety, mental and physical health, social life and even financial well-being."

A link to the survey can be found on the Office of the Seniors Advocate website.