VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Here's when you can ride the PNE's newest, fastest rollercoaster

    The Pacific National Exhibition made the announcement Friday, saying the multi-million dollar coaster will feature "an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country."
    A date has been set for the debut of the PNE's brand-new, multi-million-dollar launch coaster, which is being touted as the fastest one in the country.

    The ThunderVolt will open Friday at 11 a.m., according to an announcement from the PNE.

    "The ThunderVolt’s three-car train carries 12 passengers at a time with 1.3 Gs of acceleration through an illuminated tunnel, up a steep incline before an 18-metre drop," a description of the ride says.

    Plans for the $9 million launch coaster were announced in November of 2022. It was designed and built by Italian designer Zamperla, and it will take over the previous location of the retired Corkscrew Coaster.

    The PNE held a contest to name the new attraction but there was no winner. ThunderVolt drew upon "the themes of wild energy and electrifying speed" and combined some of the submissions received, the PNE said last year when announcing the name.

    In July and August, Playland is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday with hours extended to 10 p.m. on some Fridays and Saturdays.

