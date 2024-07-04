BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays

BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.

The ferry operator says it cancelled the 6 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the 8 a.m. return sailing on the same route due to trouble with a vessel's starboard rudder.

All other sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route are expected to sail as scheduled.

"Repairs remain underway, and technicians are working diligently to have this vessel back in service for the 10 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay," BC Ferries said in a statement on its website.

The company urges travellers to book an alternate route, such as the Tsawwassen-Duke Point connection, if possible.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," the statement said.

"If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, your reservation will be honoured on a first arrive, first load basis at the terminal. Please speak with staff at the terminal for more information."

Customers whose are booked on the cancelled sailings can find information about compensation for their payment on the BC Ferries online guide to service disruptions.