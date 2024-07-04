Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops

Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday along Tranquille Road in Kamloops, and responding RCMP officers arrived to find a vehicle in the Thompson River.

Kamloops RCMP said the shooting victim – who is known to police – was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and related to the B.C. gang conflict," said Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson, in a news release.

Two other vehicles have since been found burned, including a silver Audi that was discovered approximately half an hour after the shooting along Jamieson Creek Forest Service Road.

A burned BMW was recovered along Parkcrest Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities believe both vehicles were linked to the Wednesday's shooting.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

"We are concerned this occurred in a public area, and want to remind the public to be vigilant as we continue to invest considerable resources in investigating both this and other recent shootings," said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe, of the Kamloops RCMP investigative services section, in a statement.

Authorities asked any potential witnesses – or anyone with dash-cam video that could help the RCMP's investigation – to contact the Kamloops detachment at 250-828-3000.