VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP

    A sign for Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon is shown in this undated photo. (Image credit: Shutterstock) A sign for Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon is shown in this undated photo. (Image credit: Shutterstock)
    A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.

    North Shore Rescue posted to social media around 6 p.m. saying they were assisting firefighters and paramedics with a medical rescue, and urging people to avoid the area.

    The RCMP confirmed the man's death Thursday, saying in a statement that he was "was not an experienced swimmer and remained underwater for 30 minutes before emergency crews were able to get to him."

    This is a developing story. More to come.

