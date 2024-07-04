Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP

A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.

North Shore Rescue posted to social media around 6 p.m. saying they were assisting firefighters and paramedics with a medical rescue, and urging people to avoid the area.

The RCMP confirmed the man's death Thursday, saying in a statement that he was "was not an experienced swimmer and remained underwater for 30 minutes before emergency crews were able to get to him."

This is a developing story. More to come.