Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home

A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.

Charges have not yet been laid in the case after police raided the house in the 800-block of Pintail Place on Bear Mountain on June 25.

In addition to the cocaine, officers recovered 20 firearms, more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition, two sets of ballistic armour and $27,000 in cash, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The drug-trafficking investigation began early last month, involving officers from Victoria and the West Shore RCMP detachment.

"These offenders pose a threat to the safety and well-being of our communities, so we will continue our efforts to prevent those that choose to engage in illegal drug trafficking, which fuels the toxic drug crisis in B.C.," Victoria police Chief Del Manak said in the statement.

Victoria police spokesperson Terri Healy said the seizure is indicative of a rising level of violence associated with the local drug trade.

"Our enforcement targets the dangerous individuals and weapons that impact the safety of our neighbourhoods," she said.

"In this case, the suspect had 20 firearms in the residence and thousands of rounds of ammunition that were all seized as a result of this investigation."