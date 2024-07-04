Police ask for help identifying man who allegedly filmed woman in Surrey bathroom stall

Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying a voyeurism suspect.

Surrey RCMP shared a photo of the man in a news release Thursday morning, but said he is the suspect in an incident that occurred nearly four months ago.

Police said they were called to "an education facility" in the 13400 block of 102 Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on March 11 for a report of a man filming a woman in a bathroom stall.

While authorities did not specify which "education facility" they were referring to, that location is home to Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus.

"Investigators obtained CCTV footage of the alleged suspect, but despite investigative efforts, he has not yet been identified," the Surrey RCMP release reads.

"Police are sharing the image of the alleged suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him."

Mounties described the suspect as an Asian man in his 20s "with an average build, short black hair and no facial hair."

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-34550, police said.