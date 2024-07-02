Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior

A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

A weather alert from Environment and Climate Change Canada says “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The watch covers the central and north Okanagan regions—including Kelowna and Vernon— as well as the East and West Kootenays, Shuswap and Nicola regions.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for the Fort Nelson area in northeastern B.C.

The federal agency tells residents to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” the notice reads.

It adds there’s a heightened risk of debris flows in areas that have been burned by wildfires.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued in the B.C. Interior on Sunday, which covered some of the regions subject to Tuesday’s alert, but not all.

Heavy rains near Kamloops overnight Sunday brought flash flooding to the community of Savona, affecting at least 20 homes.