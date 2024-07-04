Abbotsford man who killed his wife sentenced for second-degree murder

An Abbotsford man who murdered his wife nearly two years ago was sentenced for the slaying Thursday, according to authorities.

Inderjit Singh Sandhu was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu at their home on July 28, 2022. Police were called to the scene for reports of an assault and found Kamaljit with life-threatening injuries, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time.

She did not survive.

Her husband was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder the following day. A guilty plea to the lesser charge was entered in April of 2024. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, with a period of parole ineligibility ranging from 10 to 25 years.

Inderjit Singh Sandhu will not be eligible for parole for 13 years, IHIT said in a statement announcing the sentence.

The couple has two children, who were 16 and 21 when their mother was killed.