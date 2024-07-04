Incoming heat may trigger warnings in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: ECCC

An incoming heat wave has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada says "above-seasonal temperatures" will mean daytime highs ranging from the upper-20s to low-30s and overnight lows are expected to be in the high teens.

"(There is) a great deal of uncertainty about how long this hot stretch will persist, and it is possible that heat warnings may be required," Thursday's statement from the weather agency said.

Elsewhere in the province, heat warnings have already been issued.

On Vancouver Island, the warning covers the east coast – from Duncan to Campbell River – where very high temperatures" are expected starting Friday. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low 30s and nighttime lows around 16 C.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions," the warning says. "Never leave susceptible people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle."

Inland areas of the central and north coast – including Terrace, Kitimat, and Bella Coola – can expected the heat to descend on Saturday, bringing daytime highs near 30 C and overnight lows of 13 C.

In areas where the warnings are in effect, people are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the effects of extreme heat. Seniors, people with disabilities, those with pre-existing health conditions and mental illnesses and drug users are among the most vulnerable, the warning notes.

"Check on family, friends and neighbours, who are at higher risk, particularly if they live alone, to make sure they have a cool space," the weather agency says.

"Keep your house cool. Turn on your air conditioning (if possible), block the sun by closing curtains or blinds, or relocate to a cooler location such as a basement or public cooling centre."

More information about heat-related illness is available online.