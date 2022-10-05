Here are the 37 B.C. mayors who have already won the 2022 election

(FILE) Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is seen in an undated CTV News image. West is one of 37 mayoral candidates to win by acclamation in B.C.'s 2022 municipal election. (FILE) Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is seen in an undated CTV News image. West is one of 37 mayoral candidates to win by acclamation in B.C.'s 2022 municipal election.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener