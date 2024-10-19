Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Metro Vancouver
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
In West Vancouver, video shared with CTV News shows water shooting out from a manhole cover at Ambleside Park.
Elsewhere on the North Shore, video posted on social media shows McKay Creek transformed into churning rapids.
In East Vancouver, the intersection of Nanaimo and McGill streets was partially underwater.
Mounties in Surrey closed the intersection of 76 Avenue and 152 Street due to significant flooding.
"Several vehicles attempted to drive through the water, but became disabled," Surrey RCMP said in a statement Saturday morning.
"Water at the location is approximately waist high. The intersection is currently blocked off."
Police also advised the public to stay away from the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128 Street, where pooling water in the southbound lanes from the Pattullo Bridge reduced traffic to a single lane.
In Langley, local Mounties advised that they had been called to "a possible sinkhole developing on 40th Avenue" between 216 and 212 streets.
"Heavy rainfall within the past 24 hours has compromised the stability of the roadway on 40th Avenue between 216 Street and 212 Street," said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP, in a news release.
"Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes."
Langley RCMP shared this photo of a "possible sinkhole developing on 40th Avenue" Saturday. The road has been closed to traffic. (Langley RCMP)
DriveBC reported several vehicle incidents and road closures due to flooding, and advised motorists to proceed with caution due to pooling water.
"Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions," the agency said on social media.
As of 10:45 a.m., BC Hydro was reporting 26 outages across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, with roughly 3,400 customers affected.
Rainfall warnings have been in effect for most of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the south and central coasts since Friday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said the first atmospheric river of the season is expected to bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to west and inland Vancouver Island on Saturday and into Sunday, with 150 millimetres expected near Vancouver Island's coast and more than 250 millimetres forecast over mountainous terrain.
Metro Vancouver and the Sea-to-Sky corridor may get up to 150 millimetres of rain, with precipitation amounts exceeding 180 millimetres expected over the North Shore Mountains, according to the weather agency.
The atmospheric river will also roll over B.C.'s southern Interior, with prolonged periods of heavy rain expected to persist through Sunday.
The expected rain has prompted flood watches by the River Forecast Centre for several rivers along the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser tributaries, waterways in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.
With files from The Canadian Press
