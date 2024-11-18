Huge Grey Cup 50/50 ticket goes unclaimed

The Grey Cup celebrations may not be over yet. A lucky fan may be sitting on a 50/50 ticket worth $434,405.

According to the Grey Cup Festival, the ticket was purchased at BC Place, but no one claimed the cash when their number was called.

The winning ticket number is GC-8613017.

A spokesperson for the BC Lions told CTV News that the winner has one year to claim the jackpot.

The 111th Grey Cup, hosted in Vancouver, generated a jackpot of $860,810 on Sunday, with proceeds benefiting amateur football in British Columbia.

The BC Lions website reads that in-game 50/50 purchasers would have received a paper ticket featuring their draw numbers. Then, the winners are posted on-screen in-game and on the 50/50 landing page at the end of each game.

The website says online ticket buyers receive an email receipt a few minutes after purchasing, which lists all the numbers associated with the purchased tickets.

If you have the winning ticket, you're asked to call 604-930-5466.