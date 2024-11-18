Huge Grey Cup 50/50 ticket goes unclaimed

VANCOUVER
    The Grey Cup celebrations may not be over yet. A lucky fan may be sitting on a 50/50 ticket worth $434,405.

    According to the Grey Cup Festival, the ticket was purchased at BC Place, but no one claimed the cash when their number was called.

    The winning ticket number is GC-8613017.

    A spokesperson for the BC Lions told CTV News that the winner has one year to claim the jackpot.

    The 111th Grey Cup, hosted in Vancouver, generated a jackpot of $860,810 on Sunday, with proceeds benefiting amateur football in British Columbia.

    The BC Lions website reads that in-game 50/50 purchasers would have received a paper ticket featuring their draw numbers. Then, the winners are posted on-screen in-game and on the 50/50 landing page at the end of each game.

    The website says online ticket buyers receive an email receipt a few minutes after purchasing, which lists all the numbers associated with the purchased tickets.

    If you have the winning ticket, you're asked to call 604-930-5466.

