Surrey crash leaves two dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute

At least two people have died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.

The accident happened northbound between 16th and 32nd Avenues around 4 a.m.

About a dozen RCMP and firefighters could be seen in the 2800 block of the highway following the crash.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle on its roof in the ditch. It appears it rolled several times down an embankment before it came to a stop upside down.

Police have not said how many people were in the vehicle at the time, but are calling the crash a fatal rollover.

“Police are requesting that commuters plan ahead, avoid the area and use alternate routes. It is unknown how long the closures will remain in effect,” wrote Staff Sgt. Chris De Hart in a news release early Monday morning.

Drivers are urged to use King George Boulevard until the highway reopens.