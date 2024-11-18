Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government

Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.

Eby's NDP government holds 47 seats in the 93-seat legislature.

His cabinet is expected to include veteran New Democrats, but with up to a dozen vacancies, there could be several newcomers.

Eby said at last week's swearing-in ceremony that his cabinet and government will be tasked with focusing on kitchen-table issues of concern to people in B.C., including affordability, health care, public safety, housing and the economy.

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Mike Bernier, who ran unsuccessfully as an Independent last month in his Dawson Creek-area riding, says Eby must find ways to bring rural representation into the cabinet even though the majority of his members are from Metro Vancouver or Vancouver Island.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad says Eby has been invisible when it comes to rural B.C., and he and his caucus of 44 members are looking forward to holding the government to account on numerous issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.