Suspect sought after man 'exposed his genitals' to victim in Richmond, RCMP say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an “indecent act” reported in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month.

The disturbing incident unfolded on Nov. 6, after the victim stepped off a bus near No. 3 Road and Goldstream Drive.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said the victim noticed a man following her along Alouette Drive – in the area of Maple Lane Elementary School – then onto Buttermere Drive, where he allegedly “exposed his genitals” to her.

“The victim was able to leave area and reported the incident to police,” the detachment wrote. “Richmond frontline officers attended but the man had already left the area.”

On Monday, the RCMP released surveillance video of a man walking past the driveway of a home, and asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Authorities described the suspect as a “fair-skinned male” in his early 20s who is about 5’8” tall. He was wearing a black hooded jack with the word “Essential” on the back, black pants and white shoes.