Damage from rockslide on Highway 7 will take weeks to repair: ministry

A rockslide on Highway 7 west of Hope caused "extensive damage" and the route will remain closed until at least Nov. 27, according to officials.

The slide last Friday downed a power line and significantly damaged the pavement, and images shared online show boulders and debris strewn across the pavement.

In a statement Monday, the Transportation Ministry said slope stabilization work is underway and is expected to "bring down an additional large volume of rock." Once that phase of the work is complete and it is safe for crew to enter, repairs can begin.

"Given the heavy volume of rock that fell, this may require base repairs in addition to replacing this section of pavement," the statement form the ministry continued.

"Efforts will be made to prioritize access for emergency services through the site as soon as possible."

DriveBC will be providing updates as the work progresses.