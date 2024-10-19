Flood warnings in effect due to B.C. storm

Flood warnings have been issued on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island as an atmospheric river drenches the South Coast.

A flood warning means "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result," according to the province's River Forecast Centre.

Warnings are in effect for the Coquitlam River and West Vancouver Island including rivers around Tofino, Bamfield and Port Renfrew.

The flood warning for the Coquitlam River has prompted road and trail closures, with officials urging residents to avoid non-essential travel and exercise extreme caution.

An emergency reception centre has been set up in Port Coquitlam, at the city's community centre, for anyone who has been displaced by flooding.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West describes the response as an "all hands on deck situation" and said the city is mobilizing every available resource.