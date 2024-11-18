Video shows stolen truck crashing into B.C. e-bike store during burglary attempt

The owners of an e-bike shop in Richmond, B.C., are reeling after someone crashed a stolen truck into their showroom during an attempted smash-and-grab over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle – which was stolen from Disposal King, a local rental bin company – being rammed through both of Richmond E-Bike’s separate entrances along Maycrest Way in the early morning hours Saturday.

Shop co-owner Tram Pham told CTV News the burglary attempt came as a “huge shock,” even after the business was targeted in two other thefts back in June, which resulted in upwards of $20,000 in losses.

“We had so many people trying to break into our store for the last 10 years, but nothing like this,” said Pham, who runs the shop with her husband.

This time, none of the merchandise was stolen – the surveillance video shows the suspect struggling to get past the shop’s metal gate, which remained more or less intact after being struck by the truck – but Pham said a number of bikes were damaged.

The doors and windows at both entrances were also destroyed, forcing the owners to close during a crucial time of year.

“We’re heading into the Christmas season, so we have lots of customers buying gifts for family members,” Pham said.

It’s unclear how much the latest damage will cost, as the owners as still waiting on estimates from their insurance company.

Pham thanked the Richmond RCMP for arriving quickly and taking one suspect into custody. CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information on the incident, including what charges the suspect might be facing.

In the meantime, Pham and her husband have vowed to repair their shop and keep going, despite beginning to feel their situation is “hopeless.”

“As a small business, we need more support from the government, we need more protection,” she said. “But this will not make us give up. We have to move on.”