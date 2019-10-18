BURNABY, B.C. - The latest twist in what may be the strangest election run of the season has an ousted Conservative candidate insisting she be referred to as the Conservative Party’s nominee, despite the party standing firm on its insistence she's not a member.

Friday morning, Heather Leung's campaign manager sent a press release to journalists insisting that "for the sake of accuracy, and to avoid unnecessary confusion, media outlets are being asked on election night to title Ms. Leung as Elections Canada has, Conservative Party Candidate for Burnaby North – Seymour."

But when contacted by CTV News, the Conservative party immediately replied via email that "Ms. Leung is not our candidate. If Ms. Leung is elected she will not sit in the Conservative caucus."

The party also says she's been told she cannot use the party’s name or logo or represent herself as a candidate. On Oct. 4 , the Conservative Party severed all ties with Leung in the wake of the NDP candidate drawing attention to homophobic comments she’d made in recent years.

"Recent media reports have brought to light offensive comments made by Ms. Leung saying 'homosexuals recruit' children, and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as 'perverted'. There is no tolerance in the Conservative Party for those types of offensive comments,” the party said at the time.

Nonetheless, Leung’s campaign insists that "Ms. Leung’s vote total will be counted along with that of the Conservative Party of Canada and should she win the seat, her victory will be included with the Conservative Party of Canada seat total."

Leung's name will appear next to the Conservative party on the ballot since the party ejected her after the deadline had passed to remove her from the paper ballots, so she will continue to appear to be the representative, even though the party insists she’s not.

"It's an unusual situation," said Elections Canada representative Andrea Marantz when first explaining the ballot issue. "This person will appear on the ballot as the Conservative candidate."

It’s fostered a very confusing situation for voters, despite Leung's campaign insisting they're trying to clear up the situation.