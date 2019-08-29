A driver who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two women killed when his Jeep crossed over a median in Surrey last year listened to victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing that began Thursday.

The Surrey provincial courtroom was packed ahead of a sentencing hearing for Nicolas Karvouniaris.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in May.

The Crown has asked for between 22 and 24 months in prison, to be served concurrently on all three charges, followed by 18 to 24 months' probation. The prosecution also suggested a four-year driving ban.

Karvouniaris has shown remorse for his actions, prosecutor Winston Sayson said, but argued that he was given "many breaks" from police prior to the crash. The recommended sentence is meant to deter others from reckless driving, the Crown said.

The defence is asking for a prison sentence of 12 to 15 months, saying he showed a high level of "guilt and remorse" while in counselling.

The charges stem from an incident on 88th Avenue last fall.

Karvouniaris' Jeep Cherokee crossed over a median near 134 Street and collided with a Ford Escape with three people inside.

At the hearing, the Crown said Karvouniaris was driving at a speed of 167 km/h moments before the crash, which occurred in a 50 km/h zone.

Sarah Dhillon, a 50-year-old maternity ward nurse, was killed in the crash just after midnight on Nov. 4.

She was a mother of three boys, and had been driving one of her sons and his friends home from an engagement party when they were hit by the Jeep.

Her husband, Paul, told the court he struggled as a single parent; and when he had a heart attack in June, worried his children would become orphans.

Paige Nagata and Livia Kilian were also in the Escape, and were both injured. Nagata, age 19, later died of her injuries.

She died about two weeks after the crash, and was honoured with a memorial fund meant to help students who wished to participate in school trips but couldn't afford it.

Nagata's family spoke in court Thursday, saying her death left a "massive void."

For her victim impact statement, Nagata's mother read a letter she'd written to her daughter, describing the young woman as smart and hard-working.

In her emotional and tearful statement, she also praised Nagata's sense of humour.

A Facebook page documenting Kilian's recovery suggested she spent months in the hospital after the crash. She was left with numerous injuries including collapsed lungs.

Kilian's mother read a victim impact statement in court Thursday, speaking on behalf of her daughter who she said has a brain injury. She's also lost much of her eyesight and is unable to drive.

"I am a brave person, but it's hard to be brave in the face of so much pain," Kilian said.

She said she's still dealing with the injuries nearly 10 months later, and referred to herself as a "ticking time bomb."

Court records showed a number of previous driving infractions for Karvouniaris, including five for speeding, two for violating a licence restriction and one for running a red light.

At the time of entering his guilty plea, the driver's lawyer said a psychological report would be conducted.

CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa is covering his sentencing hearing live from court. Follow along below: