Grieving mother worries about drug diversion as Vancouver pharmacy shut down amid allegations of inappropriate dispensing

Kristina Notting's 21-year-old son, Nicholas died last December from a methadone overdose, an opioid agonist treatment drug that is intended to help those like him, who are battling drug addiction, get off opioids.

But the drugs that killed him were prescribed for someone else, who then sold them to her boy.

“So essentially this man was walking around the streets of Vancouver with enough medication, methadone, on him to kill a human being—and he sold my son five of those vials,” said Notting on Wednesday.

The Surrey woman is upset to learn Health Hub Pharmacy in Vancouver has been temporarily shut and its managing pharmacist, Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu, suspended, after the College of Pharmacists of B.C. found multiple alleged breaches of legislation and practice standards, including inappropriate narcotic drug dispensing and “non-compliance with opioid agonist treatment policies and improper use of non-registrants in the delivery and administration of opioid agonist treatment drugs.”

It’s unknown whether methadone is involved in the allegations, and the pharmacy was not involved in her son’s death, but Notting worries for others.

“It’s absolutely so disheartening, it’s devastating,” she said upon hearing the news of the allegations. “Our lives are not the same, I have not been the same since the day my son died -- I doubt I will ever be the same again,” she said, reflecting on the potential impact of prescription drugs being sold to someone they aren’t prescribed for.

Vancouver police also raised concerns about a man who identified himself as a driver and employee of the pharmacy, the department noting in a statement, “VPD officers working in the Downtown Eastside had interactions with a person engaging in activity that was consistent with dial-a-doping. The person was observed driving in the Downtown Eastside with a variety of prescription medications, cash, drug paraphernalia, and weapons.”

In a statement, Mental Health and Addiction Minister, Jennifer Whiteside, called the situation very concerning and thanked the college for taking action.

Sidhu did not respond to CTV News’ phone messages on Wednesday.

He was previously investigated in 2020 over similar concerns.

“The reality is, if these medications are being diverted -- first and foremost -- they may not be going to the person who they intended to be helping,” said Surrey South MLA Elenore Stuko Wednesday.

The pharmacy must stay closed and Sidhu will remain suspended until the college’s investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, a grieving mother wants better oversight of drugs intended to keep those battling addiction safe, so others don’t suffer her family's loss.