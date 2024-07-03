Alleged 'inappropriate' dispensing of narcotics under investigation at Vancouver pharmacy

A pharmacy in South Vancouver has been temporarily closed as a B.C. regulator investigates a rash of allegations, including the "inappropriate" dispensing of narcotics.

The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia suspended the operating licence for Health Hub Pharmacy on Friday pending the outcome of its investigation.

Manager Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu's pharmacist registration was also suspended, meaning he can't practice pharmacy or work as a pharmacy manager anywhere in the province.

In a statement, CPBC registrar and CEO Suzanne Solven called the allegations against the business "extremely serious."

"Allowing the pharmacy to continue operating would pose a significant risk to patients, the public and pharmacy staff," Solven said.

The CPBC said it began investigating the Fraser Street pharmacy after receiving concerning information from both Health Canada and the Vancouver Police Department.

"CPBC inspectors performed an on-site inspection of the pharmacy and identified multiple alleged breaches of legislation and practice standards," the college said in a news release.

Those alleged breaches involved "unsecured narcotic drugs, improper narcotic prescription preparation, inappropriate narcotic drug dispensing, incomplete patient records, lack of patient consultations, non-compliance with opioid agonist treatment policies, and improper use of non-registrants in the delivery and administration of opioid agonist treatment drugs," according to the CPBC.

CTV News called and visited Health Hub Pharmacy on Wednesday but was unable to reach anyone for comment.

Police first raised their concerns to the college after stopping the pharmacy's delivery vehicle in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in January and February.

In a statement, Sgt. Steve Addison said officers encountered a "person engaging in activity that was consistent with dial-a-doping."

"The person was observed driving in the Downtown Eastside with a variety of prescription medications, cash, drug paraphernalia, and weapons," Addison told CTV News in an email. "The person claimed he was an employee of a pharmacy and was doing deliveries, however the man’s behaviour was not consistent with what we know to be a legitimate delivery driver."

However, the incidents did not meet the threshold for arrest or a criminal investigation, according to police.

According to the CPBC, the pharmacy manager was previously investigated for "similar concerns" in 2020, which resulted in "undertakings to abide by legal requirements in the future."

Citing the need for privacy and fairness during the investigative process, the college said it would not be providing any further details unless "any additional significant risk of harm" to the public is identified.