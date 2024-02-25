VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • ‘Good catch’: Video shows rescue from Whistler chairlift

    This screen grab from a video posted to social media shows someone at Whistler falling from a chairlift, where a crew waits to catch them on the ground. (Image credit: Facebook/Richard Green) This screen grab from a video posted to social media shows someone at Whistler falling from a chairlift, where a crew waits to catch them on the ground. (Image credit: Facebook/Richard Green)
    A small crowd of skiers and snowboarders looked on as someone was rescued from a chairlift in Whistler Friday, video posted to social media shows.

    A spokesperson for the resort says the person “became unseated” on the Crystal Ridge Express lift and that the “quick reactions” of staff and guests ensured a “favourable outcome.”

    The video shows someone hanging from the lift before letting go, limbs flailing before being caught by what the resort describes as a “deceleration device” held by people on the ground below. The small, seemingly tense crowd can then be heard cheering, with one person saying “good catch.”

    According to the resort spokesperson, the person was evaluated at the scene and cleared to continue skiing.

