'Glaciers can't get a break': How climate change is affecting Canada's icy landscape

The Coquitlam Glacier is shown in this 2022 handout photo. On a mountain high above the residents of Metro Vancouver, tucked inside a north-facing gully, the region's last remaining glacier is disappearing fast. The Coquitlam Glacier has survived 4,000 to 5,000 years thanks to its sheltered location on the east side of the Coquitlam watershed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

Jan. 6 panel wraps work with 'roadmap to justice' for Trump

The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers on Monday declaring that they have assembled a 'roadmap to justice' to bring criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and his allies.

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

