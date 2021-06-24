VANCOUVER -- Patio season has arrived and the summer heat is on.

Lifestyle Expert, Leigh-Ann Allaire, joined CTV Morning Live to share some patio cleaning tips.

Allaire recommends having a cleaning caddy to keep all your tools in one place.

The Libman Caddy is perfect for storing sponges, brushes and cleaners.

It can be easily packed away so when it's time to tidy it can be done quickly and efficiantly.

Patio furniture is exposed to the elements, which means it can fall victim to dirt and grime.

Allaire swears by her Libman Scrub Brushes.

The small brushes with polymer bristles are strong and can get into all the spaces that dirt likes to hide.

Outdoor living rooms have become extremely popular during the pandemic.

People are looking to make memories outdoors with the family in a comfortable space.

Unfortunately outdoor rugs and plush outdoor pillows can seem tricky to keep clean.

Allaire recommends a Libman Smooth Sweep Push Broom on outdoor rugs.

Simply use mild, soapy water with the broom and the buildup of grime lifts right out.

For outdoor cushions Allaire recommends removing the cushion cover and placing a clean dry sponge underneath the stain.

A damp sponge with mild cleaner can then be applied over top.

For agressive stains Allaire opts for the Baked On & Tough Jobs Sponge as it has a textured back for light scrubbing.

