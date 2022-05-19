Former legislative clerk found guilty of fraud, breach of trust in B.C. spending scandal
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature has been found guilty of fraud and breach of trust in connection to allegations of improper spending made against him.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, of the B.C. Supreme Court, gave her ruling Thursday morning, which included a finding of not guilty in other, similar charges.
Craig James was found guilty of breach of trust and fraud in connection to the purchase of hundreds of dollars' worth of clothes. He was found not guilty for breach of trust and fraud in connection to other allegations, including the purchase and use of the wood splitter.
Crown lawyers argued James took advantage of weak policies that allowed him to claim a $258,000 retirement allowance and make personal expense claims.
Meanwhile, defence lawyers argued their client had approval from then-Speaker Darryl Plecas and at least three others to purchase the equipment James expensed in case of an earthquake or other natural disaster.
James, who pleaded not guilty, resigned in 2019, months after RCMP escorted him off the grounds of the legislature and he was put on administrative leave from a job he'd held for eight years.
This is a breaking news update. More information to come.
Original copy follows.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
