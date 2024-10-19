Former B.C. United MLAS hope to hold balance of power as Independents
A handful of incumbent MLAs running as Independents after the collapse of B.C. United are hoping their track records and reputations will win them re-election, potentially shifting the balance of power in the legislature.
Only nine Independents have been elected in B.C. since political parties were first listed on the ballot 121 years ago. However, the five incumbents running this time around are hardly political outsiders, all having won their ridings handily in 2020 before serving as members of the official Opposition.
When Kevin Falcon announced he would be withdrawing all of the candidates that had been acclaimed for B.C. United, he threw his support behind the B.C. Conservatives in a move he explicitly acknowledged was meant to prevent vote-splitting on the right, setting up a tight, two-way race.
But Karin Kirkpatrick (West Vancouver-Capilano), Coralee Oakes, (Prince George-North Cariboo), Tom Shypitka (Kootenay-Rockies), Dan Davies (Peace River North) and Mike Bernier (Peace River South) are hoping voters in their ridings will choose a third option and vote Independent.
Kirkpatrick, who won her riding with 53.8 per cent of the vote in 2020, initially said she was not going to run for re-election after her first term. However, she re-entered the race after B.C. United was wiped off the ballot.
"Nobody should have to choose between an ineffective NDP government and a B.C. Conservative party that tolerates extremism," she said.
Coralee Oakes was first elected in 2013 and won her riding with 51.5 per cent of the vote in 2020.
Like Kirkpatrick, she has said her decision to run as in Independent was made to offer the constituents of her riding an alternative.
"Many feel abandoned, with fewer options to represent their values," she said when announcing her decision. "My loyalty has always been to the people of this region, and that will never change."
Unlike Oakes and Kirkpatrick, the other three incumbents seemed willing to consider running under the B.C. Conservatove banner – at least at first. None of them were ultimately tapped to represent John Rustad's party in their ridings, leaving them with no choice but to withdraw or run as Independents.
Shypitka said he was offered the chance to run in a different riding as a B.C. Conservative, but declined. Now he is hoping that he and the other incumbents will be in a power position if voters elect a minority government
"The likely outcome is that we will have the rare situation that our Independent voice will be the deciding factor in who becomes government," he said in a statement during the lead-up to election day.
First elected in 2017, Shypitka took 57.5 per cent of the vote in 2020. He did not face a Conservative candidate.
The two Peace River candidates are the only two of the five incumbents who faced a notable challenge from the B.C. Conservatives in 2020. Bernier and Davies each secured more than 50 per cent of the vote – but the Conservative candidates in their ridings took home more than 30 per cent. At that time, there had not been a sitting Conservative MLA since 2012.
Bernier has been representing his riding since 2013, and served as a cabinet minister for the B.C. Liberals. Announcing his run as an Independent, he said he did not want to "bend" his morals and values by running with the provincial Conservatives, describing some of the party's candidates as holding views that are "anti-women's rights,” “anti-climate change" and "anti-First Nations."
Like Shypitka, he has said he is hopeful several Independents will not only be elected but will have an impact.
"Imagine if a few Independents hold the balance of power this election. It could happen!" he posted on social media.
Davies, who was first elected in 2017, said he reached out to the B.C. Conservatives after the collapse of B.C. United, but did not receive a response. After deciding to run as an Independent, he said he was hopeful that he could become a "power broker" in the event of a minority government.
In 2017, B.C. elected its first minority government since 1952. The three MLAs elected for the B.C. Greens found themselves in the position of tilting the balance of power, entering into a confidence and supply agreement that enabled the B.C. NDP to form government.
With files from The Canadian Press
FULL COVERAGE:
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Metro Vancouver
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Hurricane Oscar forms off the coast of the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Jerry Seinfeld says he no longer thinks the 'extreme left' has broken comedy
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Cuba gets some electricity back after major power outage left millions in the dark
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
-
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
Heavy police presence in Louis Bull First Nation
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Calgary
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
ATP kicks off 50th anniversary season with hugely human Irish dramedy The Seafarer
Alberta Theatre Projects transformed the Martha Cohen Theatre into an Irish living room to kick off its 50th anniversary season Friday night, and all that was missing was a touch of whiskey tucked into the cup holder.
Lethbridge
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Regina
-
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
-
Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Toronto
-
Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
-
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
‘A battle for safety’: Toronto considering new bike lane on dangerous west-end road as province looks to limit them
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Fearing demolition, Montreal skateboarders rally to protect DIY skatepark from city
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica undergoes $50 million restoration
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Ottawa
-
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A hiker and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
-
Kingston Police increasing its presence for Queens homecoming
It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
London
-
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
-
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
-
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Timmins for weapons investigation
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.