Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
The Richmond RCMP confirmed Friday that one count of mischief was approved against Ahmed Mohamed Hassan.
“Hassan was released on conditions including not to attend the business,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley told CTV News in an email.
The incident unfolded at Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt on Wednesday, and was partially caught on camera.
The video shows a man reaching into a display case and filling a cone with his hand, then walking out of the shop. While exiting, he can be heard complimenting the frozen yogurt and telling onlookers to “take care.”
Shop owner Bart Wotherspoon told CTV News there had been multiple encounters with the same person prior to Wednesday, including on Thanksgiving.
“He came in and asked for a cone and walked out without paying,” said Wotherspoon.
The man’s picture is now on display at the frozen yogurt shop’s front door, and he’s been permanently banned from the premises, the owner said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Cuba's power grid fails, plunging country into darkness
Cuba's national electrical grid shut down on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed, Cuba's energy ministry said, plunging the entire country into a blackout.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Trump compares jailed U.S. Capitol rioters to Japanese internment during Second World War
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday compared the people jailed on charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to the more than 120,000 people of Japanese origin incarcerated on U.S. soil during World War II.
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Tobacco settlement will not protect future generations from addiction: advocates
The Canadian Cancer Society says a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
'Just unbelievable': Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Defence minister announces nearly $65 million in aid to Ukraine
National Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada is sending $64.8 million in military aid to Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks
An atmospheric river weather system has hit much of coastal British Columbia, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the risk of flooding.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Safe containing cash, tablets, payment machine stolen from Edmonton animal adoption centre
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society North Haven Adoption Centre was robbed during business hours on Wednesday.
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Calgary
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
-
Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach blamed on ransomware
The Calgary Public Library said its technology services are still out at all its locations, but officials have placed blame for the problem on a recent ransomware attack.
-
Langdon, Alta., man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
Lethbridge
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools dealing with impact of international student cap
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says he will look at revealing more travel expenses
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will look at releasing more information about government travel expenses, which would bring his province in line with some other jurisdictions.
-
Fiery crash on Trans-Canada Highway involving semi kills 1: RCMP
One person is dead following a fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Tache Friday morning.
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
Regina
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff critiques city spending in new financial platform
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
-
Five suspects arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Vaughan
Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.
-
Stacy Clarke appeals 'excessive' and 'harsh' demotion for role in officer cheating scandal
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
Montreal
-
Woman in her 40s in critical condition after being hit by vehicle Montreal
Police say a woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Quebec to cull nearly 300 deer in 2 national parks this winter
Quebec’s parks management agency (SEPAQ) plans to shoot 287 deer in parks south of Montreal as part of its plan to control animal populations and protect biodivesity.
-
Cerf's Up! Deer finds its way onto elevated West Island REM line tracks
Though no trains are running on the West Island elevated REM light-rail line, a deer found its way onto the tracks and was caught on camera.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Atlantic
-
Fifth person arrested in shooting that prompted emergency alert in N.B. last month
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in the Salisbury and Moncton areas of New Brunswick last month.
-
Man, 19, dies after car veers off road, rolls into yard in Walton: N.S. RCMP
An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.
-
Woman, 24, dies after head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B.
Police say a woman has died following a head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B., Thursday afternoon.
London
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
'Bikes for Business' pilot program hopes to empower sustainability and reduce carbon footprint
A new program is hoping to empower sustainability by providing businesses access to a fleet of e-bikes for long-term trials, for free.
-
Nuclear Waste Series: Each vote matters as nuclear waste referendum nears
Starting on Monday, South Bruce residents finally get to start voting on whether they want their community to become home to Canada's first permanent nuclear waste storage facility.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Last chance to see the 'comet of the century'
The “comet of the century” will still be visible for another few days in North America.
-
Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northwestern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northwestern Ontario.
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.