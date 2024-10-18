Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop

Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.

The Richmond RCMP confirmed Friday that one count of mischief was approved against Ahmed Mohamed Hassan.

“Hassan was released on conditions including not to attend the business,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley told CTV News in an email.

The incident unfolded at Timothy’s Frozen Yogurt on Wednesday, and was partially caught on camera.

The video shows a man reaching into a display case and filling a cone with his hand, then walking out of the shop. While exiting, he can be heard complimenting the frozen yogurt and telling onlookers to “take care.”

Shop owner Bart Wotherspoon told CTV News there had been multiple encounters with the same person prior to Wednesday, including on Thanksgiving.

“He came in and asked for a cone and walked out without paying,” said Wotherspoon.

The man’s picture is now on display at the frozen yogurt shop’s front door, and he’s been permanently banned from the premises, the owner said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach