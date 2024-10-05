VANCOUVER
    • 2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing

    Mounties in Kelowna investigate after a homicide in the city's downtown core shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2022. (Castanet.net) Mounties in Kelowna investigate after a homicide in the city's downtown core shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2022. (Castanet.net)
    Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.

    Mounties announced Saturday that 43-year-old Tyler Sutter has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of Devon Foster on Oct. 9, 2022.

    Police were called to the 1300 block of Water Street shortly before 1 a.m. on that date because of what they referred to at the time as "an altercation" outside a business.

    While they were on their way, officers were informed that one of the people involved in the altercation had been stabbed.

    Police said they found the 32-year-old victim, later identified as Foster, lying on the grass with another person attempting life-saving measures.

    Paramedics also responded, but were unable to save Foster, who died at the scene.

    Sutter was arrested Friday and remains in custody, police said in a statement.

    Online court records indicate he was scheduled to make a court appearance Saturday.

