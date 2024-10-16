Where to watch B.C. election results on Saturday

CTV News Vancouver will be airing special coverage of B.C.’s 43rd general election on Saturday evening, with live results and analysis.

Former cabinet ministers Judy Darcy and Mike de Jong, pollster Mario Canseco of Research Co., and Rupen Seoni from Environics Analytics will be providing commentary from our studio in downtown Vancouver as the winners are declared.

We'll also have a team of reporters sharing live updates from several key battleground ridings.

You can watch on CTV, the CTV News Vancouver website, the CTV News app, or the CTV News YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. PST, as the last B.C. voters are casting their ballots to choose their next government.

The election special will run until at least 11 p.m. PST – and potentially longer, if the results are too close to call.

You can also view up-to-the-minute vote counts from your riding using our interactive results map, which will be live on our B.C. Election 2024 website after the polls close.

