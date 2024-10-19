First atmospheric river of fall season brings heavy rains on B.C. election day

Environment Canada is ramping up rainfall warnings in British Columbia, where Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the coastal regions of the province are bracing for major downpours through the weekend.

The first atmospheric river of the season is expected to bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to west and inland Vancouver Island on Saturday -- the day on which the province's residents cast their ballots in a provincial election -- and into Sunday.

The weather agency warns 150 millimetres of rain is expected near Vancouver Island's coast and more than 250 millimetres are forecast over mountainous terrain.

It says Metro Vancouver and the Sea-to-Sky corridor may get up to 150 millimetres of rain, with precipitation amounts exceeding 180 millimetres expected over the North Shore Mountains.

The atmospheric river will also roll over B.C.'s southern Interior, with prolonged periods of heavy rain expected to persist through Sunday.

The expected rain has prompted flood watches by the River Forecast Centre for several rivers along the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser tributaries, waterways in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is also maintaining snow warnings along Watson Lake, Fort Nelson and Cassiar Mountains, forecasting between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

The agency says rapidly accumulating snow may make it difficult to drive and is asking travellers to be cautious while on the roads

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.