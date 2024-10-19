Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

More than a million British Columbians – roughly 28 per cent of registered voters – have cast their votes in the election already.

Barring an extremely tight result, B.C. residents should know by the end of the day whether the B.C. NDP has secured another four-year mandate or the B.C. Conservatives have completed their astonishing rise from political obscurity to form the province's first Conservative government in nearly a century.

Those who haven't voted yet were met by heavy rain and localized flooding on election day in many parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued wind and rain warnings for most of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the south and central coasts on Friday, as an atmospheric river made its way to shore.

By Saturday, the weather agency had upped its estimated rainfall totals to more than 100 millimetres across most of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, and traffic impacts were reported around Metro Vancouver due to flooded roads.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre also issued flood watches for the island and most of the coast in response to the storm. A flood watch means that "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur," according to the centre.

Polls close across the province at 8 p.m., and Elections BC anticipates that the use of electronic tabulators this year will lead to faster reporting of results.

CTV News Vancouver will be airing a live, commercial-free election special beginning at 6 p.m. on TV and here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.