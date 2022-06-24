Flood updates: Rains ease in B.C., but heat could melt snowpack

Flood updates: Rains ease in B.C., but heat could melt snowpack

Residents and BC Wildfire Service members fill sandbags in Fernie, B.C. (City of Fernie/Facebook) Residents and BC Wildfire Service members fill sandbags in Fernie, B.C. (City of Fernie/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener