Tinder-dry conditions and intense heat have increased the fire danger to extreme in many areas of B.C., officials warn.

The weather helped ignite 14 new wildfires across the province in the past two days, and with no rain in the forecast and temperatures expected to reach the 30s, there could be more to come.

"The wind is a significant factor for us, if it picks up or it changes," Kamloops Fire Platoon Capt. Dave Ferguson said.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently battling fires across B.C., including one east of Kamloops that has been burning since Thursday.

That fire is considered to be out of control, and residents along its edge have had to leave their homes.

Flames were just feet from where Charlie Carusi slept Friday night.

"It was pretty scary the last couple of nights," he told CTV News on Saturday.

He and others were forced to leave home when the fire flared up.

"That fire really is indicative of how fast things are drying out here with the weather we've had," said fire information officer Claire Allen.

Eleven fires were sparked in just 24 hours, and another three were reported Saturday. One of those fires was started by lightning, but many are believed to be human-caused.

"We are seeing the fire danger rating increase across the province and noticeably today we have moved to extreme fire danger in southern Vancouver Island as well as the Kamloops fire centre," Allen said.

As the Kamloops fire rages, Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory due to smoky skies.

Nearly 100 people are working on the East Shuswap fire.

Earlier this week, 200 were sent from B.C. to Ontario and Quebec to fight flames spreading there.

"If high activity of wildfire warrants that here in British Columbia, we are able to recall those resources at short notice to come help out at home," Allen said.

As crews work to gain control, there is a bright spot in their efforts. They've not just saved homes of humans, but also managed to protect an eagles' nest where two babies are living – a feat that Carusi said wasn't easy.

"Every time they sprayed it they figured they had it out and then it would flare up again," he said.

The entire family is said to be doing OK, as are those living in the houses so close to scorch marks.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith