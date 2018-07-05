

CTV Vancouver





Police in British Columbia's Interior region say they've been able to classify 29 wildfires from the last four years as acts of arson.

Between July 2014 and September of last year, the fires scorched hundreds of hectares of land in communities across the province's Southern Interior, including Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland and Naramata.

In one case, a July 2017 fire in Lake Country destroyed several homes.

Now, the RCMP's Intentionally Set Wildfires Task Force is working to bring those responsible to justice.

The task force was created in May in a bid to advance the investigations into the human-caused fires and is working closely with members of the BC Wildfire Service.

"The Task Force has the ability to focus on all related historical and future wildfires, regardless of jurisdictional and inter-agency boundaries, which have been caused by arson," Mounties said in a release.

Under provincial law, those found responsible in court for starting a wildfire could be fined up to $1 million and be sentenced to one year in jail.

Anyone with information about any of the fires listed below is asked to contact the task force's tip line at 1-855-685-8788 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A map of the fires is also available on the RCMP's website.