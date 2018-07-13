

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of British Columbia's South Coast Friday, with temperatures in parts of the province expected to soar into the thirties over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 20s or low 30s in communities near the coast, including Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond and New Westminster.

Daily highs could reach the mid-30s further inland, the agency warned.

The statement covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, the east side of Vancouver Island and parts of the Southern Interior.

"While hot and sunny conditions are welcomed news for most, Environment and Climate Change Canada and medical health officers are reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat," the statement read.

Residents are encouraged drink lots of water and keep cool by spending time in air-conditioned facilities, wearing light, loose clothing as well as protecting themselves from the sun by wearing hats, sunscreen and sunglasses.

It's also important to check on people who live alone to make sure they're not suffering from heat-related illness, the agency said.

For the latest forecast and weather warnings, check out CTV Vancouver's new (and free) weather app! Click here to find out more information including how to download it to your smartphone or tablet.