Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building

Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.

Fire crews arrived to a three-storey building in the 300 block of Hospital Street, near the Royal Columbian Hospital, just before 7 p.m.

Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from a second floor apartment, and the entire building was evacuated.

On Tuesday morning, red tape remained up on doors.

One suite has been destroyed, while others have smoke and water damage.

There are no reports of serious injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.