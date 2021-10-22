Final COVID-19 case update of the week coming after B.C. tops 200,000 infections

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, the day after the province topped 200,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Friday's update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information on how many more positive tests were recorded over the last 24 hours. It'll also have details on any additional deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, B.C. counted 715 more infections. That pushed the province's total since the pandemic began to 200,249.

As well, officials announced four more people died from the disease.

Of the latest cases, Fraser Health confirmed the most, with 285. Another 172 were recorded in Northern Health, the region which is currently seeing the highest per-capita rate of cases of the five B.C. health authorities.

All four deaths attributed to COVID-19 over that 24-hour period were in the north.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.