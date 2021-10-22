Final COVID-19 case update of the week coming after B.C. tops 200,000 infections

Mask sign seen outside a B.C. store during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock) Mask sign seen outside a B.C. store during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020

The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener