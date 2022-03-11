Fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in B.C. ICUs as of latest update

A patient is attached to a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A patient is attached to a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener