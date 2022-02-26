Here's where eligible people can pick up their free COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C.

The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.

As of Friday, Feb. 25, British Columbians ages 70 and older were eligible for the tests, but provincial health officials said they expected to expand eligibility to other age groups over the coming weeks.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association has compiled a list of participating pharmacies where eligible people can pick up rapid test kits for free.

The tests come in packages of five and are designed for at-home use. Eligible B.C. residents can pick up one package every 28 days by showing their BC Services Card at a participating pharmacy.

Nearly 900 participating pharmacies were listed on the association's website as of Saturday, Feb. 26, but the organization said the list is "constantly changing."

Of the 895 pharmacies listed on the site Saturday afternoon, 390 were in the Fraser Health region, 256 were in Vancouver Coastal Health and 157 were in Island Health.

Interior Health had 67 participating pharmacies, despite covering a larger land mass than Island Health and having a comparable population.

The province's largest health authority by land area - Northern Health - had just 25 participating pharmacies, though it's worth noting that Northern Health has by far the smallest population of any of the province's five regional health authorities.

Health officials have also noted that some of the province's supply of rapid tests has been distributed directly to rural, remote and Indigenous communities, many of which are in the north and the Interior.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association's interactive map of participating pharmacies is embedded below.