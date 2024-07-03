Federal government announces $19M for Science World upgrades in B.C.

Infrastructure Canada says $19 million in upgrades to Vancouver's Science World will increase the facility's lifespan and reduce its energy consumption by more than 40 per cent.

The federal government says the money will go toward repairing Science World's geodesic dome, the building envelope, and fixes to its heating, electrical and ventilation systems.

The funding was announced Wednesday by Minister Harjit Sajjan and Science World president Tracie Redies in Vancouver.

Infrastructure Canada says in a statement the money will also go to re-opening Science World's theatre and add accessibility improvements to the facility.

The statement says it was originally built for Expo '86 as a "temporary signature site," and calls the upgrades "long needed."

The federal governments says the money is coming from its Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the upgrades will cut Science World's greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce its energy consumption by 42 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.