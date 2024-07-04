Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut

A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recall affects two varieties of Baixiang brand instant noodles, from the firm Five Continents International Ltd.

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the CFIA said in a recall alert Wednesday. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."

Businesses have also been instructed not to serve, sell or distribute the noodles.

The affected products are Biaxiang Chicken Soup Flavor Instant Noodle, sold in packages of five with UPC 6 935270 34198 8 or 6 935270 641988, and Biaxiang Instant Noodles Artificial Pork Bone Soup Flavor, also sold in packages of five with UPC 6 935270 64197. The CFIA did not include images of the packaging with its recall alert.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint but there have been "no reported reactions" associated with the noodles so far, according to the CFIA.