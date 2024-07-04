Pedestrian pilot project officially opens in Vancouver's Gastown

A pedestrian pilot project is now open in one of Vancouver’s liveliest neighbourhoods.

Parts of Water Street are closed to traffic beginning this month, as part of a city-led project.

Mayor Ken Sim previously said the project is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the neighbourhood and make it a "people-friendly, safe and clean destination."

"Transforming Water Street into an activated pedestrian zone this summer presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the vibrant businesses and attractions that Gastown has to offer," Sim said in a statement in February.

The project involved several maintenance efforts, including cosmetic touches to streetlights and replacing the iconic red bricks.

The city said there will be designated vehicle access points along Water Street for the duration of the project, which will run until August.

An official opening of the pilot project is slated for Thursday at Maple Tree Square.