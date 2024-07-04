Hours-long B.C. police chase included helicopter, ERT, highway closure

Police say a suspect was arrested after an hours-long chase in B.C.’s Kootenay region that included a helicopter deployment and the closure of a highway.

On Tuesday, the Creston RCMP says it identified a 37-year-old man “believed to be responsible for several recent property crimes” who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A Wednesday news release summarizes the lengths police say they went to in order to arrest the suspect. It says police tried to stop his truck, but the suspect continued driving “at a high speed” toward Highway 3.

He continued to evade police while travelling west on the highway toward the Kootenay Pass, according to the detachment.

“Officers in neighbouring detachments flooded the area, with roadblocks set up in various locations,” it reads.

Then both the Emergency Response Team and a police helicopter were deployed.

An officer in the helicopter ended up spotting the truck, which was heading back toward Creston, police said.

“With roadblocks already in place, highway traffic was stopped in both directions as spike belts were deployed,” Mounties said.

The man drove over one of the spike belts and his vehicle was ultimately “disabled” near West Creston Road and Highway 3.

He then fled into the nearby marshlands but was “brought into custody without further incident” after an “hours-long” search.

“Our officers worked cohesively, effectively; and most importantly, in the interest of keeping the public safe,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, detachment commander of the Creston RCMP, said in the release. “We appreciate the travelling public’s patience while we safely and methodically apprehended this suspect.”

According to Mounties, the suspect remains in custody and is facing charges related to property crime and fleeing from police.