Impaired driver caught speeding with 2 children in vehicle, B.C. RCMP say
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland was caught impaired driving – and speeding – through the Okanagan this week with two young children in his vehicle, according to the RCMP.
Authorities said the 45-year-old driver was pulled over for speeding down Highway 97 in Summerland on Tuesday afternoon.
The officer determined the man was impaired and issued him an immediate 90-day driving prohibition. His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.
"Removing this impaired driver from the road on a busy summer day likely prevented tragic consequences from occurring," said Cpl. Sean Hall, acting detachment commander of Summerland RCMP, in a statement.
Authorities did not specify how fast the driver was going when he was stopped.
Summerland RCMP said officers were out patrolling throughout the Canada Day long weekend as well, and pulled two other motorists off the road for impairment.
Each of those drivers also received a 90-day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
HYROX: These two women are at the forefront of a 'body-breaking' fitness race with Olympic aspirations
It’s a race that requires a mesmerizing mix of strength and endurance; one that pushes the fittest of the fit to the edge of what they think is possible. And now, after a steady start, the fitness phenomenon that is HYROX has finally found its stride.
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.
-
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
-
Chefs mourn for B.C.'s peaches but adapt to stone fruit wipeout
Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson says that when it comes to a fat B.C. peach, there are "endless possibilities" for a fruit that signifies summer.
Kelowna
-
B.C. expands heat pump rebate program as highs up to 40 C forecast in Interior
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
Gunshots heard near Londonderry School during youth soccer game; police investigating
Police are investigating gunshots heard near Londonderry School Wednesday evening.
-
Record-setting hurricane headlines the past week in wild weather
Here's a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.
-
Woman dead in southeast Edmonton after police answer assault call
A man is in police custody following the early Wednesday morning death of a woman in southeast Edmonton.
Calgary
-
‘Incredibly concerning’: Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 5-7)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
School division in Manitoba banning cell phones
One school division in Manitoba is banning cellphones from the classroom.
-
Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation
Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.
-
Assiniboine Park officials warn public to be vigilant around coyotes after incident on zoo grounds
Assiniboine Park officials are reminding the public to be vigilant around coyotes, amid reports the canines have been getting a bit too comfortable interacting with the public.
Regina
-
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
Saskatoon
-
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
-
‘Finally I know who I am’: Holocaust survivor’s daughter reunited with long lost brother in Poland
A Toronto woman who had been searching for her biological parents since she was a child finally has the answers she longed for at the age of 77.
-
Guillermo del Toro calls on Toronto mayor to save historic cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is calling on Toronto mayor Olivia Chow to save a beloved west-end cinema from a pending eviction.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's 'absolutely appalled' by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec equestrian coach charged with child luring, sexual exploitation
A well-known equestrian coach from southern Quebec has been charged with multiple sex offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation of a minor.
-
Nickelback opens the Festival d'ete de Quebec tonight
Canadian band Nickelback opens the Festival d'été de Québec (Quebec Summer Festival) Thursday night, which runs until July 14.
Ottawa
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
-
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Tensions rise as hundreds evicted from Ottawa apartment building
Tensions are rising as furniture piles up outside an Ottawa apartment building on Richmond Road, where tenants are receiving eviction notices to vacate for renovations.
Atlantic
-
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Municipality warns residents to avoid swimming at 2 Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents to avoid swimming at two Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.
London
-
Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak
According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.
-
-
'No threat to public safety': OPP continue death investigation in Central Huron
A youth has been charged with first degree murder after emergency services responded to a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron, where another youth was found, taken to hospital, and later pronounced deceased.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
-
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay suspect charged with attempted murder in recent stabbing attack
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in North Bay in connection with a stabbing that took place June 27.
-
Man charged with attempted murder following incident in downtown Sudbury
A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a victim was attacked with a blunt object Wednesday evening in downtown Sudbury.
-
Another northern Ont. beekeeper looking for answers after 1.5M bees suddenly die
A northern Ontario beekeeper has lost half of her bee population – more than 1.5 million bees to be exact – due to what she believes is an acute chemical kill.
N.L.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.