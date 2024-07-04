Impaired driver caught speeding with 2 children in vehicle, B.C. RCMP say

A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland was caught impaired driving – and speeding – through the Okanagan this week with two young children in his vehicle, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said the 45-year-old driver was pulled over for speeding down Highway 97 in Summerland on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer determined the man was impaired and issued him an immediate 90-day driving prohibition. His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

"Removing this impaired driver from the road on a busy summer day likely prevented tragic consequences from occurring," said Cpl. Sean Hall, acting detachment commander of Summerland RCMP, in a statement.

Authorities did not specify how fast the driver was going when he was stopped.

Summerland RCMP said officers were out patrolling throughout the Canada Day long weekend as well, and pulled two other motorists off the road for impairment.

Each of those drivers also received a 90-day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded.