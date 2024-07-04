Chefs mourn for B.C.'s peaches but adapt to stone fruit wipeout
Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson says that when it comes to a fat B.C. peach, there are "endless possibilities" for a fruit that signifies summer.
Maybe a salad? “They play so nicely together with nice blackcurrant leaf oil and maybe some rose vinegar and crunchy salt and some fresh shiso (Japanese mint) and basil,” said Stieffenhofer-Brandson, who has earned a Michelin star for Published on Main in Vancouver, regularly listed among Canada's best restaurants.
Perhaps peaches on top of crispy focaccia paired with whipped ricotta, or roast peaches with seared foie gras? And peach desserts never disappoint, said Stieffenhofer-Brandson, as he described blending plump poached peaches with almond cream and rose granita, in a “really lovely combination.”
But not this year.
Stieffenhofer-Brandson and other top chefs in B.C. who pride themselves on seasonal and local fare are working without some of their favourite summer ingredients after the province's stone fruit harvest was almost wiped out by a January cold snap.
Others, such as Matt Gostelow, head chef at The Acorn, an acclaimed Vancouver vegetarian restaurant, preserved some of last year's stone fruit crop.
He said stone fruit from the Okanagan had been a staple on The Acorn's menu every year, and it was "devastating" to hear of the cold snap's impact.
“Luckily, we have some preserved apricots we canned ourselves at their peak last summer that are currently on our menu. However, with none coming in this year, we are treating them like gold.”
In spring, the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association predicted a 90 per cent loss for peaches, apricots, nectarines and plums, while the B.C. Cherry Association predicted harvests would be "dramatically reduced."
Summerland, B.C., fruit farmer Sukhdeep Brar, who has 100 acres of cherry and peach trees in the Okanagan region of the B.C. Interior, said there would be "no single peach" coming out of B.C. farms this year.
“This year is going to be really, really tough to get B.C.-grown stone fruit, and there's nothing else that we can do now,” said Brar, who is vice-president of the fruit growers association.
Their absence is being felt on grocery shelves and menus across the province.
Chef Rob Feenie, who recently took over the kitchen at Le Crocodile in downtown Vancouver, said that whenever he bites into a peach or nectarine, his thoughts turn to childhood visits to the Okanagan, where his aunt owned a cherry orchard.
His mother would hoard peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums.
Feenie said the ruined harvest this year meant he would find ways to adapt.
One of Le Crocodile’s dishes is kobujime hamachi, a fish dish that usually features stone fruit, as well as white soy, yuzu, chili and celery ice.
“I can put strawberries with it. I could put grapefruit with it. I can put oranges with it," said Feenie.
"For me, I will just be a little bit more creative in the fruit that I put with it, right? So doesn't have to be stone fruit.”
Feenie said he doesn't change his menu quickly, so he needs to work “a little more carefully ... with what’s happening.”
Stieffenhofer-Brandson noted that weather is a “big driver” of what the menu looks like at Published on Main.
“We miss having peaches and plums and nectarines and all those beautiful things that kind of mark the entrance of summer,” he said.
He said he doesn’t like to force anything and will lean into whatever ingredients are available instead.
“We're sad we don't have peaches right now, but it’s just the fact of the matter that climate change is affecting us and our growing season here, and it's just something we need to be dynamic (about), to be able to work around,” said Stieffenhofer-Brandson.
“We never plan a menu without knowing what ingredients we're gonna have and we're very inspired by the ingredients. So, we cook within the seasons, and if something's not available, we just use something else."
For example, Stieffenhofer-Brandson said there have been “beautiful squash” with a variety of zucchini coming from local farms, as well as strawberries and tomatoes.
“We're using quite a bit of fava beans and English peas, and we were using a lot of local green asparagus. We kind of play within the seasons for sure and we just celebrate the things that we have that are available,” he said.
He also pointed out the “incredible morel season” this year, with the harvest of the wild mushrooms going strong and likely to last until August.
“I think it's just a matter of being flexible, dynamic, and being able to accommodate what Mother Nature gives us,” Stieffenhofer-Brandson said.
Just a few blocks away on Main Street, Gostelow said his team was constantly bouncing ideas off each other and will likely pivot their menu due to the lack of stone fruit, canned apricots notwithstanding.
“One way we will adapt is to focus on vegetables with natural sweetness and look at how we can exploit those flavours in a unique way," he said.
“We have used onions in caramel sauce, carrots in ice cream, parsnips in pannacotta and corn in creme brûlées.
"There might not be anything better than a perfectly ripe peach from Klippers Organics (an Okanagan farm), but one thing we have discovered by committing ourselves to a locavore food system is we are constantly finding creative ways to use what is grown around us."
On a sunny Canada Day afternoon, chef Roger Ma from the Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar in downtown Vancouver was preparing a new signature summer dish — Loong Kong chicken, cooked over charcoal after soaking in a sauce for 24 hours, deboned and served with local morels and English peas.
A chef for more than 20 years at different high-end restaurants in North America, Ma said he was feeling the absence of B.C.’s iconic summertime stone fruit this year.
“It’s definitely going to affect what we cook with seasonally,” said Ma.
Ma recalled previous summers when cherries, peaches and nectarines would be "throughout the menu." They would buy “cases and cases and cases” of cherries, pitting and pickling them so they would last until September and be used in dishes such as cherries with foie gras.
This year, the stone fruit shortage meant Ma and his team would have to be “cautious” about whether they would be on the menu.
“I feel like whether we get them from California or somewhere else, the difference is, I think, fresh is always best and local is always best, so that’s gonna be difficult,” said Ma.
Ma said pastry chef Kenta Takahashi loved using as many local products as possible for the restaurant's desserts, but he had to rethink the menu and make adjustments this year.
“I think for the most part, he is pretty good at adapting, but it's definitely gonna affect what he's gonna do,” said Ma.
Ma said Takahashi told him this week he would use local berries, including blueberries, raspberries and strawberries as much as possible, but would also try to buy from the U.S.
Brar said many farmers like him had pivoted to growing ground crops, including pumpkins, watermelons and cantaloupes, and hoped that these options could inspire local chefs.
He noted reports that some farmers had resorted to buying U.S. stone fruit and mislabelling it as B.C.-grown.
"I wouldn't be able to sleep that night if I ever did that. I want to grow my own fruit. I want to be able to sell my own fruit, and I want my fruit displayed by the chefs who do an absolutely amazing job with the Okanagan stone fruits that we have," said Brar.
Chef Feenie said he was less worried about his menu than he was about the growers in the Okanagan.
"The priority is what happened. How can we help the growers so that this kind of thing doesn't happen in the future?” said Feenie.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.
We are in for a stronger, longer and earlier hurricane season. Here's why
With warmer-than-usual temperatures on the horizon this summer, a stronger and longer Atlantic storm season is ahead. A hurricane expert explains why that is and what to expect in the months ahead.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.
-
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
-
Chefs mourn for B.C.'s peaches but adapt to stone fruit wipeout
Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson says that when it comes to a fat B.C. peach, there are "endless possibilities" for a fruit that signifies summer.
Kelowna
-
B.C. expands heat pump rebate program as highs up to 40 C forecast in Interior
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
Record-setting hurricane headlines the past week in wild weather
Here's a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.
-
Woman dead in southeast Edmonton after police answer assault call
A man is in police custody following the early Wednesday morning death of a woman in southeast Edmonton.
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
Calgary
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 5-7)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
Brooks, Alta., company charged in connection with 2022 workplace death
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has filed 10 charges against a Brooks-based water management agency in connection with the death of a diver in 2022.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
School division in Manitoba banning cell phones
One school division in Manitoba is banning cellphones from the classroom.
-
Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation
Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.
-
Assiniboine Park officials warn public to be vigilant around coyotes after incident on zoo grounds
Assiniboine Park officials are reminding the public to be vigilant around coyotes, amid reports the canines have been getting a bit too comfortable interacting with the public.
Regina
-
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
Saskatoon
-
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
-
‘Finally I know who I am’: Holocaust survivor’s daughter reunited with long lost brother in Poland
A Toronto woman who had been searching for her biological parents since she was a child finally has the answers she longed for at the age of 77.
-
Coffee cups can now be recycled in blue bins at homes in Toronto
Residents can now recycle coffee cups at home in Toronto, after years of being told not to toss these plastic-lined materials in the blue bin.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's 'absolutely appalled' by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman in the eye of the storm as Hurricane Beryl hits Jamaica
In Jamaica, people were shopping for essentials and fishermen were bringing boats back to shore as they braced for the worst ahead of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Nickelback opens the Festival d'ete de Quebec tonight
Canadian band Nickelback opens the Festival d'été de Québec (Quebec Summer Festival) Thursday night, which runs until July 14.
Ottawa
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
-
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Tensions rise as hundreds evicted from Ottawa apartment building
Tensions are rising as furniture piles up outside an Ottawa apartment building on Richmond Road, where tenants are receiving eviction notices to vacate for renovations.
Atlantic
-
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Municipality warns residents to avoid swimming at 2 Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels
The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents to avoid swimming at two Dartmouth, N.S., beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water.
London
-
Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak
According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.
-
-
'No threat to public safety': OPP continue death investigation in Central Huron
A youth has been charged with first degree murder after emergency services responded to a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron, where another youth was found, taken to hospital, and later pronounced deceased.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
-
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay suspect charged with attempted murder in recent stabbing attack
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in North Bay in connection with a stabbing that took place June 27.
-
Man charged with attempted murder following incident in downtown Sudbury
A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a victim was attacked with a blunt object Wednesday evening in downtown Sudbury.
-
Another northern Ont. beekeeper looking for answers after 1.5M bees suddenly die
A northern Ontario beekeeper has lost half of her bee population – more than 1.5 million bees to be exact – due to what she believes is an acute chemical kill.
N.L.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.