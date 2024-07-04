Victims of fatal West Vancouver crash were foreign students, police say

Four people involved in a fatal head-on crash last week in West Vancouver, B.C., were international students from India, according to police.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man travelling in the same vehicle were seriously injured.

The West Vancouver Police Department says all four victims were Indian nationals in Canada on temporary student visas.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the collision was a 26-year-old woman who is also a foreign national, police said. No update on her condition was provided.

"Families of the deceased and injured have been notified, and out of respect for their privacy, their names will not be released," West Vancouver police spokesperson Suzanne Birch said in a statement.

"This is truly every parent's worst nightmare, and the West Vancouver Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured in this tragic incident," she added.

The collision occurred around 11:40 p.m. on June 26, when the vehicle driven by the 26-year-old woman was travelling east in the westbound highway lanes near Westport Road, striking the oncoming vehicle with the four men inside.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement that seven ambulances responded to the crash with primary care and advanced care paramedics. Three patients were taken to hospital.

The collision closed down the highway for several hours and caused ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay the following morning.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to share any additional details of the events leading up to the fatal crash," Birch said Wednesday.