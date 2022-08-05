Father rescued from popular Metro Vancouver swimming hole has died

One of two people rescued from a popular swimming hole in Maple Ridge over the weekend has died.

An online fundraiser on the site GoFundMe said the man had been on life support but died Wednesday night.

The fundraiser identifies the man as Vancouver resident Bakir Junaideen.

The organizer, who said he's the man's nephew, wrote that Junaideen and his nine-year-old son had been tubing at Davidson's Pool when the boy's tube capsized.

The nephew said Junaideen jumped into the Alouette River to rescue the boy.